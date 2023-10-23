CHICAGO (WMBD)– The original Halloween was released in 1978 and took place in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Ill. This makes Illinois one of the first havens for a cinematic body count, but where do different states rank for most bloodshed?

Cabletv.com has compiled a list of the deadliest states in horror movies by counting the number of deaths in a state crossed with the number of movies that took place there.

Illinois comes in fifth place with 45 deaths across four movies. In addition to Halloween, the first Chucky movie takes place in Chicago.

Pennsylvania handily took first place with 615 deaths across 6 movies, thanks to zombie movies like Night of the Living Dead and Land of the Dead.

The full results can be found below:

Ranking State / Territory Number of deaths Number of movies #1 Pennsylvania 615 6 #2 New York 254 7 #3 California 163 17 #4 Maine 60 4 #5 Illinois 45 4 #6 Ohio 39 4 #7 South Carolina 36 1 #8 Nevada 34 1 #9 Missouri 16 1 #10 Texas 15 2 #11 West Virginia 14 1 #12 Massachusetts 13 1 #13 Utah 13 1 #14 Rhode Island 12 1 #15 Virginia 10 1 #16 Michigan 8 2 #17 Colorado 7 2 #18 North Carolina 7 1 #19 Florida 5 1 #20 Washington 5 1 #21 Tennessee 4 1 #22 Oregon 3 1 #23 Washington D.C. 2 1 cabletv.com

The horror villain with the biggest kill count is Jason Vorhees, with a staggering 163 confirmed murders.