PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Speed bumps can be a bit of a double-edged sword, as they can be a hindrance to the average driver, but they may also be what stops a speeder from hitting the gas and booking it through the neighborhood with no regard for other people’s safety.

For neighbors with safety in mind, it might seem like a good idea to install speed bumps of their own in their street. But is that even legal to do in Peoria, Illinois?

The short answer, according to City of Peoria spokesperson Stacy Peterson, is no.

Peterson said residents are not allowed to construct speed bumps in the right of way. Depending on the circumstances, there are a number of city code provisions that specifically prevent residents from installing their own speed bumps.

Below are a few ordinances that can be found in the City of Peoria code that restrict residents from doing so:

The question arose as residents of O’Fallon, Missouri, began installing speed bumps on their streets to stop people from speeding through their community. This happened after residents asked city officials to install a stop sign on an older subdivision with no sidewalks, but their request was denied with the city citing a lack of traffic.