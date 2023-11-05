PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s hard to believe but Thanksgiving is just 18 days away.

At Alwan and Sons Meat Company in Peoria, they are taking hundreds of turkey pre-orders every day.

Co-owner Brian Alwan said turkey prices are about the same as last year. It’s a good idea to start thinking about getting your turkey now, especially if you need a bigger bird.

“We do fresh turkeys here. So we’re not saying take them home now, but they should give an order to guarantee sizes…It’s better to order early to guarantee your certain size if you know how you’re going to prepare your turkey this year,” he said.

Alwan said they contract with turkey farms in March in order to have enough for the holiday season; it’s the busiest time of the year for the butcher shop.

Turkey pickups at Alwan and Sons are the week before Thanksgiving. Fresh turkeys have a two-week shelf life.