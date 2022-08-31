PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board is taking further steps on moving the health department to downtown Pekin, that’s if plans for the area even meet the criteria for the facility.

On Wednesday night, the board approved Farnsworth Group to take over the plans for the three to five-million-dollar project.

“We received $25.6 million through grant funds through the federal government and this is one of the areas that we have identified,” said Tazewell County Administrator, Mike Deluhery.

The Tazewell County Health Department is currently located in Tremont and the potential spot will be on the corner of St. Marys and Fourth st. in Downtown Pekin.

According to the agenda packet, the new department will be approximately 10,000-12,000 sq ft. The two-story building is anticipated to house: dental, clinic, and community services.

Farnsworth Group is expected to come up with the proper documents that will provide information on programming, site review, and building concept.

The Tazewell County Administrator, Mike Deluhery, said Wednesday night’s approval does not mean the department is officially moving to Pekin.

“This will be the preliminary work beforehand to make sure the site is adequate. Within a couple of months, we would get the initial plan back from then and from that point, we can take it to the board as far as construction plans and moving forward with the process,” said Deluhery.

If the criteria do not meet the expectations, Deluhery said they will proceed with choosing another location for the department.

Also at the meeting, the board approved the appointment of the interim Tazewell County State’s Attorney, Kevin Johnson.

Johnson will be taking the spot of Tazewell County State’s Attorney, Stewart J. Umholtz who has served the county since 1995. Umholtz is taking a position as a judge.

“It’s gratifying and I appreciate the confidence the board put in me by passing that resolution. This is something that I have worked towards my entire career,” said Johnson.

Johnson has served as the Chief Assistant State’s Attorney for 18 years, and he has been working in the county since 1990.

Johnson will get sworn in on Sept. 19.