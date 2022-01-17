ISA scholarships available for students pursuing higher education

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Students looking to pursue higher education will have a chance to earn scholarship money from the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association (ISA).

Close to $60,000 in college scholarships is being awarded for the upcoming academic year. Those scholarships can only be used for tuition, books, and fees.

Locally, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell will award two $500 scholarships and Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower will award one $800 scholarship.

Students applying for the scholarship must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning in Illinois, and full-time online learning is acceptable.

Those students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15 (must be postmarked by this date).

All applicants will be considered equally regardless of race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin.

These are the only limitations:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents

Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2022-2023 school year (excluding summer session)

Only applications postmarked, emailed, or hand-delivered by March 15 are eligible for review

Applications can be downloaded by clicking the link below:

A directory of sheriff offices is available on the ISA website.