PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois high schools had the highest graduation rate in 13 years, one indicator that K-12 public education is shaking off learning lag during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are moving fast toward recovery, but we still have a significant distance to travel,” said state Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders.
Sanders continued, “We are not done until we have a system that graduates each and every student ready for success.”
The Illinois State Board of Education released its Illinois Report Card at 9 a.m. on Monday. Data from the 2022-23 school year show increased academic proficiency and gains for Black students.
The statewide four-year graduation rate was 87.6 percent. There have been gains every year since the state implemented evidence-based funding in 2018.
Moreover, the graduation rate is up 4.5% since 2011. (The graduation rate in 2020 is considered inflated and not counted because of relaxed requirements related to the pandemic).
Central Illinois graduation rates
Seventeen of the 35 high schools in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and McLean counties had graduation rates above the state average.
The highest was Tri-Valley and Lexington at 100%, Metamora at 96.2%, Normal West at 95.1%, LeRoy at 95% and Brimfield and Morton at 94%.
Even the lowest – Delevan at 72% — was well above the 67% standard the state uses to designate schools requiring support.
Key takeaways
- Assessments in English language arts showed a 16% year-over-year increase in student proficiency. That meant an additional 39,000 students mastered grade-level standards. Black students saw a 33% increase in proficiency. Assessments in math showed a comparatively smaller increase. — Sanders pointed out that Illinois’ benchmark for proficiency in both math and English is higher than 45 other states, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
- The rate of ninth graders on track to graduate exceeds pre-pandemic levels at 87.4%. Rae Clementz, executive director of data, cited research from the University of Chicago that shows students who finish ninth grade on track to graduate are nearly four times as likely to graduate.
- A record 621,797 students took part in some sort of advanced coursework, such as Advanced Placement programs, International Baccalaureate, college dual credit or enrichment or honors courses. Hispanic students made some of the biggest gains in this category.
Other findings
The state has cut community college remediation rates by 40% since 2014, a math benchmark is that about 31% of eighth-graders are passing Algebra I and teacher retention reached 90% for the first time.
The report notes that chronic absenteeism is a nation-wide concern. In Illinois, there was a 5% improvement from 2022 to 2023, but remains significantly high at 28.3%. A student who missed 10% or more of a school year is considered to be chronically absent.
How our local schools were graded on the report card
Illinois schools were graded with five possible designations. Starting from the best they are Exemplary, Commendable, Targeted Support, Comprehensive Support, and Intensive Support
|County
|School Name
|Grades served
|Designation
|McLean
|LeRoy High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|McLean
|LeRoy Junior High School
|7 – 8
|Commendable
|McLean
|LeRoy Elementary School
|PK – 6
|Commendable
|McLean
|Tri-Valley High School
|9 – 12
|Exemplary
|McLean
|Tri-Valley Middle School
|4 – 8
|Commendable
|McLean
|Tri-Valley Elem School
|PK – 3
|Commendable
|McLean
|Heyworth Jr-Sr High School
|7 – 12
|Commendable
|McLean
|Heyworth Elem School
|PK – 6
|Exemplary
|McLean
|Normal Community High
School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|McLean
|Normal Community West
High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|McLean
|Eugene Field School
|12
|Ungraded
|McLean
|YBMC Charter School
|11-12
|Ungraded
|McLean
|Chiddix Jr High School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|McLean
|Parkside Jr High School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|McLean
|Kingsley Jr High School
|6 – 8
|Targeted
|McLean
|Evans Junior High School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|McLean
|Sugar Creek Elem School
|PK – 5
|Targeted
|McLean
|Cedar Ridge Elem School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Carlock Elem School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Fairview Elem School
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Glenn Elem School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Colene Hoose Elem School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Hudson Elem School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Oakdale Elem School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Northpoint Elementary School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Parkside Elementary School
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Towanda Elem School
|K – 5
|Exemplary
|McLean
|Pepper Ridge Elementary School
|K – 5
|Targeted
|McLean
|Prairieland Elementary School
|K – 5
|Exemplary
|McLean
|Fox Creek Elementary School
|K – 5
|Targeted
|McLean
|Grove Elementary School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Benjamin Elem School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Brigham Elementary
|PK
|Ungraded
|McLean
|Lexington High School
|9 – 12
|Exemplary
|McLean
|Lexington Jr High School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|McLean
|Lexington Elem School
|PK – 5
|Exemplary
|McLean
|Olympia High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|McLean
|Olympia Middle School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|McLean
|Olympia South Elem Sch
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Olympia North Elem Sch
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Olympia West Elem Sch
|PK – 5
|Exemplary
|McLean
|Ridgeview High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|McLean
|Ridgeview Jr High School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|McLean
|Ridgeview Elementary School
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Bloomington High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|McLean
|Bloomington Jr High School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|McLean
|Bent Elem School
|K – 5
|Targeted
|McLean
|Irving Elementary School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Oakland Elementary School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|McLean
|Sheridan Elem School
|K – 5
|Comprehensive
|McLean
|Stevenson Elem School
|K – 5
|Targeted
|McLean
|Washington Elem School
|K – 5
|Exemplary
|McLean
|Sarah A Raymond Sch of Early Educ
|PK
|Ungraded
|Peoria
|Pleasant Valley Primary School
|PK – 2
|Ungraded
|Peoria
|Pleasant Valley Intermediate School
|3 – 8
|Targeted
|Peoria
|Norwood Elem School
|5 – 8
|Targeted
|Peoria
|Norwood Primary School
|PK – 4
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Bartonville Elem School
|PK – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Oak Grove School
|PK – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Pleasant Hill Elem School
|PK – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Monroe Elem School
|PK – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Manual High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Peoria High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Richwoods High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Quest Charter School Academy
|5 – 12
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Rolling Acres Middle School
|5 – 12
|Comprehensive
|Peoria
|Sterling Middle School
|5 – 8
|Comprehensive
|Peoria
|Von Steuben Middle School
|5 – 8
|Targeted
|Peoria
|Harold B Dawson Middle School
|5 – 8
|Targeted
|Peoria
|Liberty Leadership Middle School
|5 – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Mark W Bills Middle School
|5 – 8
|Comprehensive
|Peoria
|Reservoir Gifted School
|5 – 8
|Exemplary
|Peoria
|Whittier Primary School
|K – 4
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Dr Maude A Sanders Primary School
|K – 4
|Commendable
|Peoria
|The Elise Ford Allen Academy
|K – 8
|Intensive
|Peoria
|Franklin Primary School
|K – 4
|Intensive
|Peoria
|Glen Oak Comm Learning Cntr
|K – 8
|Intensive
|Peoria
|Annie Jo Gordon Comm Learning Cntr
|K – 8
|Comprehensive
|Peoria
|Hines Primary School
|K – 4
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Lincoln School
|K – 8
|Targeted
|Peoria
|Dr. C.T. Vivian Primary School
|PK – 4
|Comprehensive
|Peoria
|Kellar Primary School
|K – 4
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Northmoor Primary School
|K – 4
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Charter Oak Primary School
|K – 4
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Trewyn Primary School
|K – 8
|Intensive
|Peoria
|Valeska Hinton Early Ch Ed Ctr
|PK
|Ungraded
|Peoria
|Farmington Central High Sch
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Farmington Central Jr High Sch
|6 – 8
|Targeted
|Peoria
|Farmington Central Elem Sch
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Brimfield High School
|9 – 12
|Exemplary
|Peoria
|Brimfield Grade School
|PK – 8
|Exemplary
|Peoria
|Limestone Community High School
|9 – 12
|Targeted
|Peoria
|Limestone Walters Elem School
|PK – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Il Valley Central High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Mossville Jr High
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Chillicothe Jr High
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|South Elementary School
|PK – 3
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Mossville Elementary School
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Chillicothe Elementary Center
|4 – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Elmwood High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Elmwood Junior High School
|7 – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Elmwood Elem School
|PK – 6
|Exemplary
|Peoria
|Dunlap High School
|9 – 12
|Exemplary
|Peoria
|Dunlap Middle School
|6 – 8
|Exemplary
|Peoria
|Dunlap Valley Middle School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Dunlap Grade School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Wilder-Waite Grade School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Banner Elementary School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Ridgeview Elementary School
|K – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Hickory Grove Elementary School
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Peoria Heights High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Peoria Heights Grade School
|PK – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Princeville High School
|6 – 12
|Exemplary
|Peoria
|Princeville Elem School
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Illini Bluffs High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Illini Bluffs Elementary School
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Illini Bluffs Middle School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|Peoria
|Hollis Consolidated Grade Sch
|K – 8
|Exemplary
|Tazewell
|J L Hensey Elem School
|PK – 3
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Beverly Manor Elementary School
|4 – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Central Intermediate Sch
|4 – 8
|Exemplary
|Tazewell
|Central Primary Sch
|PK – 3
|Exemplary
|Tazewell
|Washington Middle School
|5 – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Lincoln Grade School
|PK – 4
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Parkview Jr High School
|5 – 8
|Targeted
|Tazewell
|LaSalle Elem School
|PK – 4
|Comprehensive
|Tazewell
|Robein Elem School
|K – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Central Jr High School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Armstrong-Oakview Elem School
|K – 2
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|P L Bolin Elem School
|3 – 5
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Glendale Elem School
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Lincoln Elem School
|3 – 5
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Don D Shute Elem School
|K – 2
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Woodrow Wilson Elem School
|K – 2
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Rankin Elem School
|K – 8
|Exemplary
|Tazewell
|Marquette Elem School
|PK – 3
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Georgetown Middle School
|4 – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Edison Junior High School
|7 – 8
|Comprehensive
|Tazewell
|Broadmoor Junior High School
|7 – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Jefferson Elem School
|K – 3
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|C B Smith Elem School
|K – 3
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|L E Starke Elem School
|K – 3
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Scott Altman Primary School
|K – 3
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Willow Elem School
|K – 3
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Wilson Intermediate School
|4 – 6
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Dirksen Elementary School
|K – 3
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Washington Intermediate School
|4 – 6
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Pekin Preschool Family Ed Center
|PK
|Ungraded
|Tazewell
|South Pekin Elem School
|PK – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Pekin Community High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Washington Comm High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|East Peoria High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Spring Lake Elem School
|K – 6
|Exemplary
|Tazewell
|Dee-Mack High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Dee-Mack Intermediate School
|4 – 6
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Dee-Mack Primary/Jr High
|PK – 8
|Exemplary
|Tazewell
|Tremont High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Tremont Middle School
|5 – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Tremont Elem School
|PK – 4
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Delavan High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Delavan Jr High School
|7 – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Delavan Elementary School
|PK – 6
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Morton High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Morton Jr High School
|7 – 8
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Grundy Elem School
|PK – 6
|Exemplary
|Tazewell
|Jefferson Elem School
|PK – 6
|Commendable
|Tazewell
|Lincoln Elem School
|PK – 6
|Exemplary
|Tazewell
|Lettie Brown Elementary School
|PK – 6
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Metamora Grade School
|PK – 8
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Riverview Elem School
|PK – 8
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Fieldcrest High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Fieldcrest Middle School
|6 – 8
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Fieldcrest Primary School
|PK – 2
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Fieldcrest Intermediate School
|3 – 5
|Commendable
|Woodford
|El Paso-Gridley High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Woodford
|EPG Middle School
|5 – 8
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Centennial School
|3 – 4
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Jefferson Park School
|PK – 2
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Lowpoint-Washburn Jr Sr High Sch
|6 – 12
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Lowpoint-Washburn Elem School
|PK – 5
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Roanoke-Benson High School
|9 – 12
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Roanoke-Benson Jr High School
|5 – 8
|Exemplary
|Woodford
|Sowers Elementary School
|K – 4
|Exemplary
|Woodford
|Germantown Hills Middle School
|5 – 8
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Germantown Hills Elementary Sch
|K – 4
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Metamora High School
|9 – 12
|Exemplary
|Woodford
|Eureka High School
|9 – 12
|Exemplary
|Woodford
|Eureka Middle School
|5 – 8
|Exemplary
|Woodford
|Davenport Elem School
|PK – 4
|Commendable
|Woodford
|Congerville Elem School
|K – 4
|Exemplary
|Woodford
|Goodfield Elem School
|K – 4
|Exemplary
District 87 released a statement that acknowledged the efforts made by all the schools in its district.
“District 87 remains committed to developing instructional programs that address learning gaps and prioritize student outcomes,” said Dr. Rummel, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning. “As one of the most diverse school districts in Illinois, District 87 prides itself on delivering equitable education to all students, ensuring they are prepared for life after they leave our schools.”
The full report card is available here.