PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois high schools had the highest graduation rate in 13 years, one indicator that K-12 public education is shaking off learning lag during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are moving fast toward recovery, but we still have a significant distance to travel,” said state Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders.

Sanders continued, “We are not done until we have a system that graduates each and every student ready for success.”

The Illinois State Board of Education released its Illinois Report Card at 9 a.m. on Monday. Data from the 2022-23 school year show increased academic proficiency and gains for Black students.

The statewide four-year graduation rate was 87.6 percent. There have been gains every year since the state implemented evidence-based funding in 2018.

Moreover, the graduation rate is up 4.5% since 2011. (The graduation rate in 2020 is considered inflated and not counted because of relaxed requirements related to the pandemic).

Central Illinois graduation rates

Seventeen of the 35 high schools in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and McLean counties had graduation rates above the state average.

The highest was Tri-Valley and Lexington at 100%, Metamora at 96.2%, Normal West at 95.1%, LeRoy at 95% and Brimfield and Morton at 94%.

Even the lowest – Delevan at 72% — was well above the 67% standard the state uses to designate schools requiring support.

Key takeaways

Assessments in English language arts showed a 16% year-over-year increase in student proficiency. That meant an additional 39,000 students mastered grade-level standards. Black students saw a 33% increase in proficiency. Assessments in math showed a comparatively smaller increase. — Sanders pointed out that Illinois’ benchmark for proficiency in both math and English is higher than 45 other states, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

The rate of ninth graders on track to graduate exceeds pre-pandemic levels at 87.4%. Rae Clementz, executive director of data, cited research from the University of Chicago that shows students who finish ninth grade on track to graduate are nearly four times as likely to graduate.

A record 621,797 students took part in some sort of advanced coursework, such as Advanced Placement programs, International Baccalaureate, college dual credit or enrichment or honors courses. Hispanic students made some of the biggest gains in this category.

Other findings

The state has cut community college remediation rates by 40% since 2014, a math benchmark is that about 31% of eighth-graders are passing Algebra I and teacher retention reached 90% for the first time.

The report notes that chronic absenteeism is a nation-wide concern. In Illinois, there was a 5% improvement from 2022 to 2023, but remains significantly high at 28.3%. A student who missed 10% or more of a school year is considered to be chronically absent.

How our local schools were graded on the report card

Illinois schools were graded with five possible designations. Starting from the best they are Exemplary, Commendable, Targeted Support, Comprehensive Support, and Intensive Support

County School Name Grades served Designation McLean LeRoy High School 9 – 12 Commendable McLean LeRoy Junior High School 7 – 8 Commendable McLean LeRoy Elementary School PK – 6 Commendable McLean Tri-Valley High School 9 – 12 Exemplary McLean Tri-Valley Middle School 4 – 8 Commendable McLean Tri-Valley Elem School PK – 3 Commendable McLean Heyworth Jr-Sr High School 7 – 12 Commendable McLean Heyworth Elem School PK – 6 Exemplary McLean Normal Community High

School 9 – 12 Commendable McLean Normal Community West

High School 9 – 12 Commendable McLean Eugene Field School 12 Ungraded McLean YBMC Charter School 11-12 Ungraded McLean Chiddix Jr High School 6 – 8 Commendable McLean Parkside Jr High School 6 – 8 Commendable McLean Kingsley Jr High School 6 – 8 Targeted McLean Evans Junior High School 6 – 8 Commendable McLean Sugar Creek Elem School PK – 5 Targeted McLean Cedar Ridge Elem School K – 5 Commendable McLean Carlock Elem School K – 5 Commendable McLean Fairview Elem School PK – 5 Commendable McLean Glenn Elem School K – 5 Commendable McLean Colene Hoose Elem School K – 5 Commendable McLean Hudson Elem School K – 5 Commendable McLean Oakdale Elem School K – 5 Commendable McLean Northpoint Elementary School K – 5 Commendable McLean Parkside Elementary School PK – 5 Commendable McLean Towanda Elem School K – 5 Exemplary McLean Pepper Ridge Elementary School K – 5 Targeted McLean Prairieland Elementary School K – 5 Exemplary McLean Fox Creek Elementary School K – 5 Targeted McLean Grove Elementary School K – 5 Commendable McLean Benjamin Elem School K – 5 Commendable McLean Brigham Elementary PK Ungraded McLean Lexington High School 9 – 12 Exemplary McLean Lexington Jr High School 6 – 8 Commendable McLean Lexington Elem School PK – 5 Exemplary McLean Olympia High School 9 – 12 Commendable McLean Olympia Middle School 6 – 8 Commendable McLean Olympia South Elem Sch PK – 5 Commendable McLean Olympia North Elem Sch PK – 5 Commendable McLean Olympia West Elem Sch PK – 5 Exemplary McLean Ridgeview High School 9 – 12 Commendable McLean Ridgeview Jr High School 6 – 8 Commendable McLean Ridgeview Elementary School PK – 5 Commendable McLean Bloomington High School 9 – 12 Commendable McLean Bloomington Jr High School 6 – 8 Commendable McLean Bent Elem School K – 5 Targeted McLean Irving Elementary School K – 5 Commendable McLean Oakland Elementary School K – 5 Commendable McLean Sheridan Elem School K – 5 Comprehensive McLean Stevenson Elem School K – 5 Targeted McLean Washington Elem School K – 5 Exemplary McLean Sarah A Raymond Sch of Early Educ PK Ungraded Peoria Pleasant Valley Primary School PK – 2 Ungraded Peoria Pleasant Valley Intermediate School 3 – 8 Targeted Peoria Norwood Elem School 5 – 8 Targeted Peoria Norwood Primary School PK – 4 Commendable Peoria Bartonville Elem School PK – 8 Commendable Peoria Oak Grove School PK – 8 Commendable Peoria Pleasant Hill Elem School PK – 8 Commendable Peoria Monroe Elem School PK – 8 Commendable Peoria Manual High School 9 – 12 Commendable Peoria Peoria High School 9 – 12 Commendable Peoria Richwoods High School 9 – 12 Commendable Peoria Quest Charter School Academy 5 – 12 Commendable Peoria Rolling Acres Middle School 5 – 12 Comprehensive Peoria Sterling Middle School 5 – 8 Comprehensive Peoria Von Steuben Middle School 5 – 8 Targeted Peoria Harold B Dawson Middle School 5 – 8 Targeted Peoria Liberty Leadership Middle School 5 – 8 Commendable Peoria Mark W Bills Middle School 5 – 8 Comprehensive Peoria Reservoir Gifted School 5 – 8 Exemplary Peoria Whittier Primary School K – 4 Commendable Peoria Dr Maude A Sanders Primary School K – 4 Commendable Peoria The Elise Ford Allen Academy K – 8 Intensive Peoria Franklin Primary School K – 4 Intensive Peoria Glen Oak Comm Learning Cntr K – 8 Intensive Peoria Annie Jo Gordon Comm Learning Cntr K – 8 Comprehensive Peoria Hines Primary School K – 4 Commendable Peoria Lincoln School K – 8 Targeted Peoria Dr. C.T. Vivian Primary School PK – 4 Comprehensive Peoria Kellar Primary School K – 4 Commendable Peoria Northmoor Primary School K – 4 Commendable Peoria Charter Oak Primary School K – 4 Commendable Peoria Trewyn Primary School K – 8 Intensive Peoria Valeska Hinton Early Ch Ed Ctr PK Ungraded Peoria Farmington Central High Sch 9 – 12 Commendable Peoria Farmington Central Jr High Sch 6 – 8 Targeted Peoria Farmington Central Elem Sch PK – 5 Commendable Peoria Brimfield High School 9 – 12 Exemplary Peoria Brimfield Grade School PK – 8 Exemplary Peoria Limestone Community High School 9 – 12 Targeted Peoria Limestone Walters Elem School PK – 8 Commendable Peoria Il Valley Central High School 9 – 12 Commendable Peoria Mossville Jr High 6 – 8 Commendable Peoria Chillicothe Jr High 6 – 8 Commendable Peoria South Elementary School PK – 3 Commendable Peoria Mossville Elementary School PK – 5 Commendable Peoria Chillicothe Elementary Center 4 – 5 Commendable Peoria Elmwood High School 9 – 12 Commendable Peoria Elmwood Junior High School 7 – 8 Commendable Peoria Elmwood Elem School PK – 6 Exemplary Peoria Dunlap High School 9 – 12 Exemplary Peoria Dunlap Middle School 6 – 8 Exemplary Peoria Dunlap Valley Middle School 6 – 8 Commendable Peoria Dunlap Grade School K – 5 Commendable Peoria Wilder-Waite Grade School K – 5 Commendable Peoria Banner Elementary School K – 5 Commendable Peoria Ridgeview Elementary School K – 5 Commendable Peoria Hickory Grove Elementary School PK – 5 Commendable Peoria Peoria Heights High School 9 – 12 Commendable Peoria Peoria Heights Grade School PK – 8 Commendable Peoria Princeville High School 6 – 12 Exemplary Peoria Princeville Elem School PK – 5 Commendable Peoria Illini Bluffs High School 9 – 12 Commendable Peoria Illini Bluffs Elementary School PK – 5 Commendable Peoria Illini Bluffs Middle School 6 – 8 Commendable Peoria Hollis Consolidated Grade Sch K – 8 Exemplary Tazewell J L Hensey Elem School PK – 3 Commendable Tazewell Beverly Manor Elementary School 4 – 8 Commendable Tazewell Central Intermediate Sch 4 – 8 Exemplary Tazewell Central Primary Sch PK – 3 Exemplary Tazewell Washington Middle School 5 – 8 Commendable Tazewell Lincoln Grade School PK – 4 Commendable Tazewell Parkview Jr High School 5 – 8 Targeted Tazewell LaSalle Elem School PK – 4 Comprehensive Tazewell Robein Elem School K – 8 Commendable Tazewell Central Jr High School 6 – 8 Commendable Tazewell Armstrong-Oakview Elem School K – 2 Commendable Tazewell P L Bolin Elem School 3 – 5 Commendable Tazewell Glendale Elem School PK – 5 Commendable Tazewell Lincoln Elem School 3 – 5 Commendable Tazewell Don D Shute Elem School K – 2 Commendable Tazewell Woodrow Wilson Elem School K – 2 Commendable Tazewell Rankin Elem School K – 8 Exemplary Tazewell Marquette Elem School PK – 3 Commendable Tazewell Georgetown Middle School 4 – 8 Commendable Tazewell Edison Junior High School 7 – 8 Comprehensive Tazewell Broadmoor Junior High School 7 – 8 Commendable Tazewell Jefferson Elem School K – 3 Commendable Tazewell C B Smith Elem School K – 3 Commendable Tazewell L E Starke Elem School K – 3 Commendable Tazewell Scott Altman Primary School K – 3 Commendable Tazewell Willow Elem School K – 3 Commendable Tazewell Wilson Intermediate School 4 – 6 Commendable Tazewell Dirksen Elementary School K – 3 Commendable Tazewell Washington Intermediate School 4 – 6 Commendable Tazewell Pekin Preschool Family Ed Center PK Ungraded Tazewell South Pekin Elem School PK – 8 Commendable Tazewell Pekin Community High School 9 – 12 Commendable Tazewell Washington Comm High School 9 – 12 Commendable Tazewell East Peoria High School 9 – 12 Commendable Tazewell Spring Lake Elem School K – 6 Exemplary Tazewell Dee-Mack High School 9 – 12 Commendable Tazewell Dee-Mack Intermediate School 4 – 6 Commendable Tazewell Dee-Mack Primary/Jr High PK – 8 Exemplary Tazewell Tremont High School 9 – 12 Commendable Tazewell Tremont Middle School 5 – 8 Commendable Tazewell Tremont Elem School PK – 4 Commendable Tazewell Delavan High School 9 – 12 Commendable Tazewell Delavan Jr High School 7 – 8 Commendable Tazewell Delavan Elementary School PK – 6 Commendable Tazewell Morton High School 9 – 12 Commendable Tazewell Morton Jr High School 7 – 8 Commendable Tazewell Grundy Elem School PK – 6 Exemplary Tazewell Jefferson Elem School PK – 6 Commendable Tazewell Lincoln Elem School PK – 6 Exemplary Tazewell Lettie Brown Elementary School PK – 6 Commendable Woodford Metamora Grade School PK – 8 Commendable Woodford Riverview Elem School PK – 8 Commendable Woodford Fieldcrest High School 9 – 12 Commendable Woodford Fieldcrest Middle School 6 – 8 Commendable Woodford Fieldcrest Primary School PK – 2 Commendable Woodford Fieldcrest Intermediate School 3 – 5 Commendable Woodford El Paso-Gridley High School 9 – 12 Commendable Woodford EPG Middle School 5 – 8 Commendable Woodford Centennial School 3 – 4 Commendable Woodford Jefferson Park School PK – 2 Commendable Woodford Lowpoint-Washburn Jr Sr High Sch 6 – 12 Commendable Woodford Lowpoint-Washburn Elem School PK – 5 Commendable Woodford Roanoke-Benson High School 9 – 12 Commendable Woodford Roanoke-Benson Jr High School 5 – 8 Exemplary Woodford Sowers Elementary School K – 4 Exemplary Woodford Germantown Hills Middle School 5 – 8 Commendable Woodford Germantown Hills Elementary Sch K – 4 Commendable Woodford Metamora High School 9 – 12 Exemplary Woodford Eureka High School 9 – 12 Exemplary Woodford Eureka Middle School 5 – 8 Exemplary Woodford Davenport Elem School PK – 4 Commendable Woodford Congerville Elem School K – 4 Exemplary Woodford Goodfield Elem School K – 4 Exemplary

District 87 released a statement that acknowledged the efforts made by all the schools in its district.

“District 87 remains committed to developing instructional programs that address learning gaps and prioritize student outcomes,” said Dr. Rummel, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning. “As one of the most diverse school districts in Illinois, District 87 prides itself on delivering equitable education to all students, ensuring they are prepared for life after they leave our schools.”

The full report card is available here.