PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — How are your local schools performing?

The Illinois Report Card, which is the state’s annual look at key indicators such as graduation rates, absenteeism and academic growth, will be released at 9 a.m. on Monday.

New this year: An interactive schoolhouse-shaped graphic on the Illinois State Board of Education website that will allow users to view these and other indicators.

Clicking on each category will show how the data from the 2022-23 school year is weighted, thus determining the summary designation for each learning center in a public school district.

There are now five possible designations. Starting from the best they are Exemplary, Commendable, Targeted Support, Comprehensive Support, and the new one: Intensive Support.

The Intensive Support designation is for the lowest performing 5% of Title I schools that still are struggling after spending the previous four-year cycle receiving support.

High schools with graduation rates below 67 percent after the same four-year improvement cycle could also receive the Intensive Support designation.

All Intensive Support schools are subject to more rigorous oversight.

These designations from the Illinois State Board of Education are required by federal accountability laws.