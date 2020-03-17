Isolation foster pets can help with those who choose to stay at home

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — With more people staying at home during the pandemic, a furry friend can keep you company.

Those at Peoria Animal Welfare Shelter say pets are a great companion when you can’t leave the house.

Education coordinator at P.A.W.S, Kitty Yanko, says they lend emotional support. She says whether its a cat, dog, or even a bird, it’s a good investment, and even though they can’t carry on a conversation, they are listening.

“Choosing to have one or more pets is definitely a health benefit. So, I would suggest that people just get cozy with their pets if you got to stay home you got that animal to talk to and they are definitely going to be there for you,” said Kitty Yanko, education coordinator of PAWS.

Yanko also says even visiting animals can ease the stress of daily life.

“When they are struggling, day to life is easier when a pet is in the home or when a person is in the presence of an animal, maybe if they don’t own one but they go to visit one, there is definitely a health benefit to that,” said Yanko.

