Breaking News
First COVID-19 death reported in Illinois; up to 160 cases in the state
Live Now
Peoria health officials give daily update on COVID-19
Closings
There are currently 42 active closings. Click for more details.

Isolation foster pets can help with those who choose to stay at home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — With more people staying at home during the pandemic, a furry friend can keep you company.

Those at Peoria Animal Welfare Shelter say pets are a great companion when you can’t leave the house.
Education coordinator at P.A.W.S, Kitty Yanko, says they lend emotional support. She says whether its a cat, dog, or even a bird, it’s a good investment, and even though they can’t carry on a conversation, they are listening.

“Choosing to have one or more pets is definitely a health benefit. So, I would suggest that people just get cozy with their pets if you got to stay home you got that animal to talk to and they are definitely going to be there for you,” said Kitty Yanko, education coordinator of PAWS.

Yanko also says even visiting animals can ease the stress of daily life.

“When they are struggling, day to life is easier when a pet is in the home or when a person is in the presence of an animal, maybe if they don’t own one but they go to visit one, there is definitely a health benefit to that,” said Yanko.

https://www.peoriacounty.org/149/Animal-Protection-Services

https://www.tapsshelter.org/

http://www.samsrescue.org/

Home

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results

3-Day Forecast

Election Results

Trending Stories

More Local News