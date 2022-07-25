CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is partnering with fellow midwestern states in a campaign to address speeding and hazardous moving violations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NSTSA) has declared Wednesday, July 27 “Speed Awareness Day,” and will enforce a high visibility, zero tolerance campaign against speeding drivers.

According to the NHTSA, traffic deaths increased by 10.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic, totaling 42,915 in 2021. This is the highest number of deaths since 2015, and the highest annual percentage increase in recorded history.

The ISP warns that speeding can lead to loss of vehicle control, reduced effectiveness of seatbelts and airbags, and increased degree of crash severity if one occurs.

“We take speeding seriously because the consequences can be deadly,” said ISP Division of Patrol Deputy Director Colonel Margaret McGreal. “During Speed Awareness Day, ISP Troopers will saturate expressways, state routes, and rural roads to stop motorists who are not following posted speed limits in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities.”

Historically, ISP and NHTSA have seen the highest number traffic crashes resulting in death due to speeding between the months of June and September.

The NHTSA also reports that drivers who speed are more likely to engage in other risky driving behaviors, such as not wearing a seatbelt, driving drunk, or texting while driving.

For more information, visit NHTSA’s website.