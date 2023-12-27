SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois State Police (ISP) along with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced an increased police presence on Illinois roadways for the upcoming holiday.

An ISP news release states that nearly 200 law enforcement agencies state-wide will be working overtime through the end of the year

“Getting behind the wheel after drinking or using impairing drugs is a criminal act that jeopardizes your safety and the safety of others,” said IDOT’s Director of Highways Project Implementation Steve Travia.

He continued, “Other dangerous behaviors like not wearing a seat belt, distracted driving and speeding are also strongly addressed by our laws. These laws exist for one reason – to keep the millions of people who use our public roads safe.”

ISP release a few additional tips for anyone going out New Year’s Eve:

• Plan ahead. If you know you’ll be attending a party or going out and you plan to drink or use cannabis or any impairing drugs or substances this New Year’s Eve, plan for a sober driver to take you home.

• Look to public transportation, your community’s sober ride program, cabs or your favorite ride-sharing app.

• If you see a friend or family member who is about to drive impaired, take the keys away and plan to get them home safely.

1,213 people in Illinois have died in deadly crashes since Dec. 14, 11 more than the same time last year.

More information can be found here.