SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that they seized 123 pounds of counterfeit drugs on I-57 Friday.

According to an ISP Twitter post, the 500,000 fake pills they seized were laced with Fentanyl.

An ISP update also said that the drugs have a street value between $5 and $10 million.

This investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.