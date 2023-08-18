SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation arrested a Bluff Springs man on multiple charges Thursday.

According to an ISP news release, 36-year-old Russell J. Lucas Jr. was arrested for alleged domestic battery, criminal sexual assault, and obstructing justice.

On July 2, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office requested ISP to investigate allegations of criminal sexual assault. After an investigation, ISP agents obtained an arrest warrant for Lucas on Tuesday.

Lucas was arrested by ISP agents with assistance from the United States Marshal’s Great Lakes Region Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department.

His bond has been set at $400,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ISP at (217) 782-4750.