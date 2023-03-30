CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a Canton man on child pornography charges Wednesday.

According to an ISP press release, 24-year-old Jonathan E. Allard was arrested for possessing and producing child pornography.

ISP agents began their investigation in Jan. 2022, after learning Allard was in possession of child pornography through an online portal. ISP gained access to evidence in Feb. 2023.

Allard has been transported to the Fulton County Jail, his bond is $100,000.

During the course of the investigation, ISP was assisted by the Canton Police Department.