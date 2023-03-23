ATHENS, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police(ISP) assisted the Athens Police Department with a child pornography arrest Wednesday.

According to an ISP press release, 29-year-old Adam Power was arrested for possessing child pornography.

Athens police began the investigation in December 2020 after learning a man was distributing child pornography online. A search warrant on Power’s residence led to the discovery of evidence that supported Power’s arrest.

He has been transported to the Menard County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Athens Police Department at (217) 632-7137 or ISP Zone 4 agents at (217) 782-4750.