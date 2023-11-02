DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are asking the public for help Thursday after a Decatur man was found dead in May.

According to an ISP news release, 51-year-old James E. Taylor of Decatur was found dead in a rural area near his home on May 19, 2023. He had been reported missing on May 12, 2023.

The Decatur Police Department had reported that he was last seen on May 10.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation agents are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Decatur Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477, the ISP DCI Zone 5 Tip line at 217-278-5004, or by email at ISP.Zone.5.Investigations@Illinois.gov