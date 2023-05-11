FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police(ISP) have released the name of the seventh victim of the deadly 72-vehicle crash on I-55 near Farmersville on May 1.

According to an ISP news release, 58-year-old Otto Medina-Salazar from Carthage, MO has been identified as the final victim. The other 6 victims were:

88-year-old Shirley Harper from franklin, WI

73-year-old Joseph Bates from Crystal Lake, IL

71-year-old Donna Bates from Crystal Lake, IL

64-year-old Earl LeGrand Florissant, MO

55-year-old Michael Zinchuk from Champaign, IL

54-year-old Amy Zinchuk from Champaign, IL

In addition to the deaths, a total of 37 people were sent to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

This crash remains under investigation.