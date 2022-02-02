ISP identify suspect in Peoria Police officer-involved shooting incident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police have identified a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting incident Wednesday, Feb. 2.

According to Illinois State Police, an arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Carlos D. Jones of Peoria, for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Jones shot at Peoria Police officers shortly after midnight on Monday while police were responding to a report of suspicious activity with an armed person near the area of E. McClure Ave. and N. Atlantic Ave.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521, Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations at 309-693-5015, Tip411, or CrimeStoppers at 673-9000.

