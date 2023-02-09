SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Local authorities are reminding people of the dangers of intoxicated driving ahead of this weekend’s parties.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Illinois State Police (ISP) sent a press release Thursday reminding drivers that they should “drive sober or get pulled over.”

“Before your party or the game starts, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements for a safe ride so that you, your passengers and everyone on the roads can return home safely,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Impaired driving is always preventable by simply choosing the right play ahead of time or calling an audible and handing off your keys.”

Designated drivers should refrain from drinking alcohol, using cannabis, or using other impairing substances.

“The Super Bowl is a game. Driving impaired is not,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Margaret McGreal. “ISP and other law enforcement agencies will be out in full force Super Bowl Sunday, looking for anyone who is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The penalty for driving impaired is much greater than a yellow flag.”

Drivers should also “click or ticket,” ISP warns. The designated driver should wear their seatbelt and ensure that passengers are also buckled in.

IDOT and ISP recommend the following tips for anyone attending a Super Bowl party:

Designate a sober driver ahead of time or plan to use a sober ride program, call a cab, or use a ride-sharing service

Don’t let friends or family drive impaired

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement

If you are hosting a party, IDOT and ISP recommend the following:

Make sure your guests have a sober ride home

Serve food and non-alcoholic beverages in addition to any alcohol being served

Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter, just like at the stadium

Take the keys from anyone who is considering driving impaired

The big game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.