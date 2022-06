ABINGDON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man and woman were found dead at their home in Abingdon Friday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, Police were called to their home around eight this morning, and Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi requested the Illinois state police to assist in the investigation.

The Knox County Major Crimes unit has also been activated.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.