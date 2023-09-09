PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a Peoria County Jail inmate. Officers responded to the jail Friday at approximately 11:35 p.m.

There has been no information released on what happened to the inmate.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, an officer giving the inmate CPR experienced a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.

The Illinois State Police said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time. The investigation is being handled by the ISP Zone 4 Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

