MASON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Mason County Thursday.

According to an ISP press release, The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at approximately 9:09 a.m. near Fleming Road and Lane Street in Goofy Ridge, Illinois for a well-being check.

Detectives located a dead 69-year-old man near the residence.

No additional public safety concerns are believed to exist at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for March 4. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (309) 693-5015 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 543-2231.