METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police(ISP) recently released the results of multiple enforcement patrols in April.

According to ISP press releases, officers took part in alcohol countermeasures, distracted driving and restraint enforcement patrols.

During the Alcohol countermeasure enforcement, officers made 66 total citations and arrests and 28 written warnings in Peoria and Tazewell counties.

During the distracted driving enforcement, officers made 85 total citations and 26 written warnings in Peoria County.

During the restraint enforcement, officers made 122 total citations and 38 written warnings in Peoria and Tazewell counties.

The goal of all three of these projects is to save lives by stopping impaired driving, distracted driving and making sure everyone buckles up.

All three of these enforcement projects were funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.