TOULON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police(ISP) released more information about an officer-involved shooting in Toulon, Ill. Saturday.

According to an ISP press release, the Henry County Special Operations Squad attempted a search warrant on an apartment near Olive and Greenwood Streets at approximately 6:30 a.m.

66-year-old Rodney G. Williams reportedly attempted to repeatedly strike officers with a machete. Officers discharged their firearms, striking Williams.

Williams was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement officers were harmed during this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

ISP will submit its independent investigation to the Stark County State’s Attorneys once complete. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ISP at (309) 693-5015.