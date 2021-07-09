ISP release name of Washington driver killed in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) released the name of the driver killed in the deadly Logan County crash Wednesday.

According to an ISP press release, 47-year-old Seth W. Philips of Washington, Ill. died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a truck near milepost 122 on I-55.

A 16-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male also died in the crash. A 13-year-old female was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation of the crash.

