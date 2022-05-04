KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) has released a statement from the family of Knox County Deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist Wednesday.

Knox County lost a true community hero – Our family appreciates all those who have affectionately gone out of their way to help us get through the most unnecessary, heartbreaking, painful, deplorable, tragic loss of our lives. We are deeply beholden and grateful to all of you.

The community of Knox County came to a complete stop that dreadful morning. The community bear witness to the loss of our hero, husband, father, son, brother, grandson. We are more than grateful for you all and we know that you too are feeling the loss.

The Police Departments – All of them throughout Illinois – their unconditional, voluntary, all-encompassing service to Nick, our family and extended family is meticulously carried out and ongoing.

A very special thank you to Illinois COPS/100 Club team, Dennison Funeral Home and Galesburg High School. Our world has been turned upside down, obliterated and hopelessly broken. Please be mindful of what you post and share on social media.

Statment sent on behalf of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office