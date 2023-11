MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash near Leopold Street in Mackinaw for a crash with life-threatening injuries.

ISP has stated that around 6:20 p.m., ISP Troop 4 responded to a crash involving a pedestrian off of Rt 9 near Leopold Street.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.