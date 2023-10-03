TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle that possibly was involved in the Sept. 29 collision near Teutopolis that left five dead and several other injured.

The crash occurred at 8:42 p.m. Friday evening at 19740 East U.S. Highway 40. The crash involved a semi-truck tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia that was punctured and leaked.

The initial investigation shows at approximately 8:35 p.m., a dark colored vehicle potentially involved in the incident traveling westbound through the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Spring Creek Road in Montrose. The investigation determined the vehicle continued west through Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 and would have passed the semi-truck tanker.

State troopers are in the Casey, Montrose, and Teutopolis communities retrieving surveillance video that could provide more information into this incident.

If anyone has any information or footage from a doorbell or security camera that could have captured video of this suspect vehicle before or after the incident, please contact Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 Investigations at (217) 342-7881.

Video of the vehicle passing through the intersection can be found at this YouTube link.