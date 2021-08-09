ISP shares more details on deadly Route 29 crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police(ISP) released more information on the deadly motorcycle crash on Galena Road Saturday morning.

According to an ISP press release, 22-year-old Ian A. Nemeth was riding his motorcycle southbound on Illinois Route 29 in the northbound lanes before he collided with a 2013 white Toyota Prius.

The Prius was being driven by 29-year-old Nicholas G. Carr of Edelstein, IL. In the vehicle was also a 22-year-old passenger from Chillicothe.

ISP said the crash shut down Route 29 for five hours. Peoria Heights Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police District 8, AMT, and Peoria Heights Fire Department all responded to the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.