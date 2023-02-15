ITASCA, Ill. (WMBD)– The second Scott’s Law-related crash of the year occurred in DuPage County on Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police Facebook, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop in the median between I-290 and Ill Rt-390 with emergency lights activated.

The trooper was outside the vehicle walking when a Chevrolet Cruse traveling westbound failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the ISP Trooper’s right hand with the driver-side mirror.

54-year-old Larry Fowler of Merrionette Park, Ill. was issued a citation for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.

ISP reminds everyone approaching an emergency vehicle with hazard lights on that you must both slow down and move over.