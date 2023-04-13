NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University announced Thursday that Athletic Director Kyle Brennan has resigned.

According to a press release from ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule, his last day will be April 30.

“I want to thank Kyle for the energy and dedication he brought to this position,” said Tarhule. “Under his leadership, Redbird athletes have achieved great success in the classroom and in competitions. I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Brennan was named to the position of athletic director in December 2020.

An announcement on who will be the acting athletic director is expected soon. A national search will also be conducted to find a permanent replacement.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.