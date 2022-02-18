BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A contract dispute between Illinois State University and some of its employees is causing a rift.

Friday, members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) said they’ve been working without a contract for almost six months in front of the board of trustees.

The AFSCME union represented Illinois State University’s building and grounds maintainance crews and dining hall employees at Friday’s board of trustees meeting. Many union members who work at ISU said ISU’s contract offers are low-paying and disrespectful.

Unionized workers at ISU are demanding better pay in ongoing contract negotiations with the university.

“We need increases that address the high inflation. Our member’s wages are effectively going backward, and our members can’t take it anymore,” said current building maintenance employee Chuck Carver.

Since July 2021, AFSCME’s 1,110 workers have been working with no contracts, leaving their jobs at ISU for better-paying ones.

“There have only been eight hires in the last five months. At the same time, there have been 30 employees that have left. [That’s] an average of four per month,” said AFSCME representative Renee Nestler.

Due to short staffing, building service workers said they are taking on extra work. With no overtime being offered, they have said workers have to rush to clean more than expected.

“This doesn’t allow BSWs to do the quality of work we want to do, and it’s demoralizing to do subpar work on an ongoing basis,” Carver said.

The university would not answer questions on the matter but a spokesperson did send a statement that reads:

“Illinois State University negotiates contracts with numerous collective bargaining units on campus. The negotiations with AFSCME Local 1110 are ongoing. University staff will continue to meet with union representatives to reach a new contract that is fair and equitable for all parties.”