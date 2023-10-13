NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Board of Trustees approved the university’s 2024 budget on Friday.

During the meeting, the board approved the university’s annual operating budget of $561.3 million. This is up from $522 million in 2023.

The budget was reviewed and approved in compliance with the Illinois Board of Higher Education fiscal accountability in higher education policies.

Some of the key capital projects that are planned for 2024 include DeGarmo Hall Plaza deck repairs, pre-construction services for the STEM Building & Greenhouse and expenditures related to the Rachel Cooper Mechanical Systems Upgrade.

Some of the other resolutions brought up in the meeting include:

The full meeting can be watched here.