ISU Board of Trustees approves 3% room & board hike at Dietz’ last meeting

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students who choose to live on-campus in the university-owned residence halls will be shelling out more money come next school year.

Friday, The board of trustees approved a 3% increase in room and board fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. According to ISU’s financial aid website, room and board are currently $9,850 a semester to live in the dorms.

The 3% increase means that number will go up by close to $300 per semester, putting room and board costs at over $10,000 before a student’s financial aid assistance is applied.

Board members say the pandemic has caused the university to accrue extra costs. Rocky Donahue said he applauds university leaders for making ISU, in his words, an “affordable” option for students.

“The pandemic has put some additional costs on to room and board that a lot of us probably don’t realize; food costs, I know I see it at the grocery store when I’m buying things and the cleaning because I know we’re making it a very safe and clean environment for our students and that also increased costs,” Donahue said.

Despite the increase in room and board, President Larry Dietz was glad to announce no increases to tuition or class fees for the third year in a row.

President Dietz was also honored by State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) and State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-53rd Dist.) for his nearly half a century in higher education.

This was Dietz’s last board of trustees meeting, he announced last November, he plans to retire after this school year.