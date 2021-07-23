ISU Board of Trustees approves to begin selling process of vacant student apartments

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A local university will soon put one of its former, now vacant, residence halls on the real estate market.

Friday, Illinois State University (ISU) Board of Trustee members deemed the Shelbourne Apartments at 300 Shelbourne Drive in Normal, a surplus property.

The trustees approved the measure unanimously.

By taking this vote, the University will now begin the selling process, including obtaining the market value of the north Normal property. President Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy said the university no longer needs or uses the property, and it needs to be disposed of.

“The State Property Control Act permits said university to retain the proceeds from such transaction, but requires the proceeds be maintained in a separate account in the treasury of the university for the purpose of deferred maintenance and emergency repair of university property,” Kinzy said.

The Shelbourne Apartments were built in 1971 and were the homes to graduate, international and married Redbirds. ISU decommissioned the building and property in 2017 after repairs were deemed too expensive given the property’s value to ISU.

It’s a 26-acre piece of land with over 100 apartment units.