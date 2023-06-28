Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University and Bradley University announced Tuesday that the schools were named to Money’s 2023 Best Colleges in America list.

Several Central Illinois colleges were recently named to the list based on quality and affordability.

These are the Central Illinois colleges that were named to the list:

Eastern Illinois University

Western Illinois University

Illinois College

Illinois State University

Illinois Wesleyan

Millikin University

University of Illinois Springfield

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Bradley University

Eureka College

Knox College

Monmouth College

Money said that they analyzed different data points such as graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, and alumni salaries.

There are 736 schools across the nation that made the list.