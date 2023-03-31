NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University(ISU) announced that it will be closing early due to severe weather Friday.

According to an ISU press release, the university will be closing at 4:30 p.m. until April 1, at 12:01 a.m. All evening events on campus have been canceled.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. only weather essential personnel should report to work.

Residence halls and dining centers will remain open to serve students.

In the event of a tornado, the university will issue an emergency alert to notify those on campus to seek shelter.