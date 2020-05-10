ISU confirms first on-campus COVID-19 case

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University has confirmed its first on-campus case of COVID-19 Sunday.

In a written statement on the university’s website, school officials wrote they were notified by the McLean County Health Department Saturday. ISU did not release if the positive case came from a student, faculty, or staff.

Saturday’s number from the health department show the county had 115 positive COVID-19 cases with 23 people at home isolating. A chart provided by the McLean County Health Department shows the majority of the cases in the county are people in their 20s, followed by people in their 40s and 50s.

As of Sunday morning, 87 people have recovered from the virus and two are hospitalized. Sunday’s numbers should be released this afternoon.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected