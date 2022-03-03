NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University’s largest dining hall is receiving a $5.4 million facelift.

Watterson Dining Commons will be renovated from top to bottom with new equipment, floors, tables and chairs. The “innovative” project will have technology upgrades such as more display boards and areas to plug-in computers and phones.

Multiple areas will be reconfigured to accommodate larger groups, according to Bill Legett, director of event management, dining and hospitality at Illinois State University.

“I think it’s really going to provide a new experience for our students because the dining center is more than just getting your meal. It’s a place where they meet [and] study,” he said.

There will be a new allergen-friendly menu and Tex-Mex section offering burrito bowls and nachos.

“If they’re able to have high-quality meals and have an environment that’s safe and inclusive, then we’ve met our expectations,” he said.

Legett said Watterson serves more than 8,000 meals per day. Their goal is to improve the dining experience.

“The dining experience is good, but so is the quality of the meals. Your success in the classroom depends on where you sleep, what you eat, and we play a central role in that college experience for our students,” he said.

The project was approved by the ISU Board of Trustees in October 2021. Legett said the funds will come entirely from dining reserves.

“This is money that we’ve been able to put into reserves for projects like this, so we’re very proud that we’re able to be financially responsible and be able to have the money for this project,” he said.

Legett said the project is expected to take 15 months to finish. Work will be done in three phases during college breaks.

“The key piece is the dining area will be open during the academic period,” he said.

The estimated completion date is August 2023.

Watterson was originally constructed in 1969. The most recent renovation was in 2009.