BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — ISU employees are no closer to an agreement with the university administration.

Friday afternoon, the group reported they were disappointed that, the “ISU administration failed to make any real movement the last two days. They refused to move on a range of common-sense issues, or even to offer any new proposal at all on wages.”

The two groups will return to the table with a federal mediator next Thursday, where they will attempt to come to an agreement.

“Right now, the administration’s actions suggest they just don’t care about ISU employees,” said the director of public affairs for AFSCME Counsel 31 Anders Lindall.