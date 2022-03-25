NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Employees at Illinois State University are threatening to go on strike for better wages.

Friday, members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1110 voted on a strike authorization.

AFSCME members have been negotiating for a new contract with the University since October of 2021 after their latest contract expired in June. The chief spokesperson for the union, Renee Nestler, said the vote does not mean a strike will happen, but makes it an option.

“It’s one step in the process that in the event that there’s a need for a strike, the members support it,” Nestler said.

This vote comes after university and union officials failed to reach an agreement on Thursday.

A spokesperson with ISU declined to do an interview with WMBD and referred us to their website, which in part says, “a strike authorization vote is part of the negotiation process.”

However, Nestler said they did not want it to come to this.

“This is something that many issues have been building over the course of time, that have culminated to this point where members are in a position to where they can’t take it anymore,” Nestler said.

“We don’t appreciate being pushed to this point because we value where we work,” said ISU dining hall employee and union member Tia Reece.

AFSCME 1110 represents about 350 employees at ISU’s Normal campus, including dining hall, residence hall, and campus grounds staff. It even includes golf course maintenance staff.

“We do everything from taking out the trash to making sure the grounds look nice,” Reece said.

Union members argue the university is making little movement on pay increases, and said many staff members are working two or three jobs to survive.

“We have people who can’t make it without welfare and that shouldn’t be the case,” Reece said.

Meanwhile the university states on its website that it has, “guaranteed significant annual increases for all AFSCME employees.”

However, Reece said any offer she’s seen still isn’t enough to attract new employees or prevent current employees from leaving for similar, higher-wage jobs.

“We are so far behind even coming into this contract that we realize that getting us to where we should be is a lot to ask, but I think we’re worth it,” Reece said.

Neslter said they will have the results of Friday’s vote by sometime early next week.

ISU also stated on its website that it is, “prepared and ready to continue meaningful negotiations.”

According to the ISU website, both parties have two more negotiating sessions left next week and if they can’t reach an agreement by the end of the April 1 session, they have mutually agreed to turn the matter over to a mediator.