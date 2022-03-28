NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of AFSCME Local 1110, which represents more than 300 buildings, grounds, and dining services employees at Illinois State University (ISU), voted Friday to authorize a strike.

According to the union, 96% voted to authorize a strike. Even with the strike authorization, a strike is not necessarily on the table, but it is now an option for the negotiating team.

Since October 2020, the union and ISU have been negotiating a new labor contract. However, they have failed to reach an agreement after 21 bargaining sessions, with just two left.

If the union does call a strike, they would be legally required to give 10 days’ notice to the university. However, that has not happened yet.

According to its negotiations website, ISU is optimistic both parties can reach an agreement without a strike

Check out the full press conference below: