ISU fans, alumni celebrate 100th homecoming

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University invited all Redbirds to their 100th Homecoming, Saturday, Oct. 16.

Alumni and current students said, after having last year’s festivities canceled, they’re happy to be back tailgating and celebrating with friends and family.

“It really is a homecoming and it feels great to be back home,” one Phi Beta Sigma Sorority sister and alumna said.

Andy Henrichs, a 30-year alumnus, and long-time tailgater said he looks forward to this event all year and said he’s grateful for the “perfect” fall weather this year.

“I just love the camaraderie, everyone’s in a good mood,” Henrichs said. “When we come here everyone’s happy to see each other.”

Alumnus Dave Underkoffler said he’s glad to be back connecting with friends, like his old running teammate, Greg Love.

“Greg and I ran together at ISU, were teammates, we were housemates, 40 years ago,” Underkoffler said. “So, it’s fun to see old people.”

One ISU sophomore student said they missed out on homecoming activities last year. They said they are happy to finally start making those traditions with family and friends.

“Last year we didn’t really do anything on campus here because of COVID,” the student said. “So it’s honestly like freshman year all over again, but actually everything is happening for the first time, so it feels really good.”

ISU played North Dakota State. North Dakota won 20 to 0.

To learn more about ISU and its events, visit their website.