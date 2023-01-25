NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University has suspended the Kappa Sigma fraternity from all campus activities for the next two years after determining they had violated ISU’s Code of Student Conduct.

According to the Dean of Students’ Office, Kappa Sigma has been given the status of “disciplinary suspension” until Dec. 31, 2025. This means the group cannot participate in any activities on campus, hold events, or function as a registered student organization (RSO) without authorization by the Dean’s office.

The Dean’s website lists several violations of the Code of Student Conduct by members of Kappa Sigma, including violating university policy, property damage, unauthorized entry to university spaces, and hazing.

The specific hazing violations are cited as encouraging a person to engage in conduct of an unbecoming or humiliating nature, and failing to prevent, discourage or report acts of hazing.

Kappa Sigma has been in the public eye most recently for vandalism. In September, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term and it was determined to be committed by members of Kappa Sigma.

Neither ISU’s Interfraternity Council nor the national Kappa Sigma organization have made statements as of this time.