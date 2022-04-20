NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State University’s Gamma Phi Circus is the oldest collegiate circus in the country.

This weekend, they’ll host their first in-person, audience-attended performance in three years.

“For most of us, this is the first show since our freshman year that we’ll be able to perform in front of a live audience, and then the rest of them are kind of following in our footsteps, stepping into the excitement that is the crowd that will be coming here,” said Gamma Phi Circus President Jon Fulton.

Fulton said having a live audience will be exciting, as the circus performed their show virtually last year.

“This year we came back even more ready to work really, really hard to put on a show knowing we were gonna be in the arena again, so everyone’s been working tirelessly, lots of hours every week to make sure that we perform our best in front of our live audience,” said Fulton.

Circus Director Marcus Alouan said the student’s ability to balance school and social life, while still performing at a professional level, is inspiring.

“We have 101 students right now and a third of them had 4.0-grade point averages last semester, which is absolutely, it makes me so proud, they’re doing better now than I ever did as a student, and I just couldn’t be more proud of them, and then the work they do in the gym, it just blows me away, and it’s going to be evident this weekend,” said Alouan.

And Fulton said this year’s theme: Follow Your Dreams is a fitting title given what they’ve overcome the last two years.

“We’ve been dreaming of being back in person for so long, so this theme has been so appropriate for this year, and everyone has pushed hard to get there, and our dreams are coming true in a sense, and that really reflects well in what we’re performing,” said Fulton.

Performances of Follow Your Dreams take place Friday at 7 p.m. as well as at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Redbird Arena.

Tickets can be found on ISU’s events website.