ISU gets federal grant for work with deaf or blind children

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Officials say two professors at Illinois State University have received $1.23 million in federal grant money to help students who work with infants and toddlers who are blind or deaf.

The money will go toward a training program integrating special education and speech-language pathology.

Professor Maribeth Lartz is one of the professors. She says there’s a shortage in intervention practitioners for children who are blind and deaf from birth to three years old. The other is Mindy Ely, an assistant professor of blindness education.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Education.