ISU going digital this summer

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz announced changes to summer curriculum in a letter to students and staff Thursday.

Changes will include all summer classes and Preview, Illinois State University’s two-day summer orientation and registration program required for all incoming first-year students, will be moved online.

You can read the full letter bellow:

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

I hope this day finds you healthy, in good spirits, and closely following all national and state guidelines for taking care of yourself and others during this pandemic.

As we continue to experience the effects of COVID-19 on our country, our state, and our university, it has become clear that Summer 2020 will not be a return to summers as we have known them on our campus. It is with this understanding that I share with you our plans for classes and operations at Illinois State University for Summer 2020.

We understand that these decisions impact not only our faculty, staff, and students but also those who use our facilities for a multitude of purposes. We will continue to teach, learn, and serve the community to the best of our abilities albeit in nontraditional ways.

Summer classes

All undergraduate and graduate summer courses will be taught online. The University will continue to evaluate clinical and lab experiences for relevant disciplines and determine whether alternative learning experiences can be provided over the summer. All summer courses will be graded utilizing traditional grading scales for those courses.

Preview

Preview, Illinois State University’s two-day summer orientation and registration program required for all incoming first-year students, will be moved to a virtual environment. More details will be made available to incoming students, their families, and the campus community as plans are finalized.

Summer camps, conferences, events, and activities

All summer camps, conferences, events, and activities held on the Illinois State University campus or sponsored by Illinois State scheduled through July 31, 2020 shall be postponed or canceled.

Faculty/staff travel

All University-related, non-essential domestic travel and all international travel is suspended through July 31, 2020. Essential university-related travel requires written pre-approval of the president or appropriate vice president.

While no decision has been made regarding faculty/staff travel in the fall, you should be aware that public health concerns driven by COVID-19 could continue to affect air travel and activities deemed non-essential.

Illinois remains under a statewide stay at home directive through April 30. Decisions regarding on-campus and remote work by University employees in May and throughout the summer will be made based on updated information and guidance from federal, state, and local government and health officials.

Once again, I thank you for your patience, your perseverance, and for the care and compassion you show toward each other in these difficult times.

Larry Dietz