ISU grad students are helping teachers become better educators

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University graduate students are working with Twin Cities teachers to make sure kids are getting the best education they can. Through a partnership with Heartland Head Start the university’s psychology students are providing mental health consultation to support the social emotional health of children, families, and staff.

Heartland Head Start is a nonprofit organization that provides educational and social services for low-income children. This semester four ISU graduate students have been collaborating with teachers, administrators, and parents, showing them different ways to address mental health issues at work.

The way the program works is, as soon as they enter the psychology graduate program at ISU, students are placed in a Head Start classroom to gain experience.

“it’s one of the only dedicated training experiences that we have that focuses on consultation,” said Program Supervisor and Psychologist Professor, Dr. Adena Meyers. “It’s a role where the students are supporting other professionals who are working with children and families.”

Meyers says the students then observe what happens in the classroom, and share their opinions with teachers afterward on how the educators can grow.

“Often teachers have challenges in the classroom around children who are exhibiting emotional or behavioral difficulties,” said Meyers. “Having someone to bounce ideas off of and provide suggestions can be very helpful.”

Heather Calkins, a student with the program, says educating the next generation can be tough, and through this program she’s learning there’s more that goes into child development.

“A lot of people get into it to support the kids, and work with the kids, but a big part of our job is working with the adults that work with the kids,” said Calkins. “This program is giving us the opportunity to work with a variety of adults, with a variety of teaching styles. Instead of coming in and imposing what we think may be best, we work on helping them find ways they can be successful on their own terms.”

Heartland Head Start leader, Teri Meismer says, the partnership has been great, the grad students are getting experience while helping out the community and the Heartland Head Start staff are learning how to provide better mental health services for families.

“They may be working with parents younger than they are, and its such a unique opportunity,” said Meismer. “It might not be the most glamorous, but it certainly is real life.”

Meismer says this partnership has been going on for more than 30 years and because of it, the two groups have been able to improve the lives of families in the community.