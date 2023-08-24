BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– ISU will soon be inducting the latest member of the ISU Hockey Club Hall of Fame.

A Bloomington Parks and Recreation news release confirms Bloomington Ice Center Manager Michael Hernbrott will be inducted this fall for his service to the Ice Center and ISU Hockey.

“I never set out for this personal recognition, but I’m very humbled by it,” said Hernbrott, adding “I realized when I arrived to be the Bloomington Ice Center Manager the direct connection between ISU Hockey and our Youth Hockey programs.”

The ISU Hockey Club was originally formed on April 17, 1969, while the Hall of Fame was created only in 2018.

“The entire Parks & Recreation team is extremely proud of Michael,” said Eric Veal, Director of the City of Bloomington’s Parks & Recreation Department, adding “to receive this honor, is a credit to his dedication and passion for the sport of hockey both on and off the ice.”

The induction ceremony will be on September 23 at the Grossinger Motors Arena at 4 p.m. followed by an ISU Hall of Fame Game against Maryville University.