NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University held a food drive Saturday afternoon for students in the community who might need some food.

The pantry located inside Normal First United Methodist Church has been holding drive up food drives since 2020. The church collects non-perishable items as well as hygiene products.

Doris Groves runs the food pantry and says the need for food amongst students is very real.

“They will perform better academically if they have healthy access to food and that’s the need that we try to meet,” said Groves.

To volunteer you can visit the food pantry at 211 North School Street.