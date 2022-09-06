NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University is preparing for its Saturday home opener.

The Redbirds host Valparaiso University in their first home game at Hancock Stadium for the 2022 football season.

Fans attending the game should not see any changes to the attendance policy, but are reminded of the clear bag policy ISU has had for a few years.

Mike Williams, ISU athletics communications director, said there are, however, new game day experiences fans can be a part of.

“We have a new tailgating experience called Redbird Row, which is just outside the backside of this stadium here. In the front, that’s a new premium tailgating spot, we’re going to have live bands each week, and the President’s tent is going to be moving there. Our usual tent zone area is under construction right now with our indoor practice facility,” Williams said.

Fans can also expect an enhanced concession experience as the University will rebrand its concession stand in the stadium’s south corridor as Junction BBQ. It will offer the choice of pulled pork or beef brisket sandwiches and nachos, in addition to the Que Dog, a hot dog topped with pulled pork and slaw.

Redbird Row is free and open to the public. More information on tailgating can be found here.